Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,108 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TOL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

