Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

