Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

