Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.52 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

