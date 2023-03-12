Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

