Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
ICVT stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.
