Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

NTNX stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.