Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,607 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,607 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 98,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 130,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.