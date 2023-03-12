Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

