Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0763 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00432338 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.19 or 0.29223205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.