renBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $365,671.49 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $22,621.77 or 1.04104465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $80.98 million and $365,671.49 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

