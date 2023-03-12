Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $89.83 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $89.83 million and $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00224913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.73 or 0.99942790 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08987305 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,478,389.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

