Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,648 Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 0.8 %

SERA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

