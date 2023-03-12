Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

