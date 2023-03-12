Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $146.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.