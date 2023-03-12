Research Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

