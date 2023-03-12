Revain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44.07 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and $204,779.90 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

