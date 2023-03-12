Reviewing Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83 Founder SPAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $424.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Founder SPAC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 10.65 $984.59 million $6.06 58.62 Founder SPAC N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Founder SPAC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.22% 16.88% 10.05% Founder SPAC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Founder SPAC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Founder SPAC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

