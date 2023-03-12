RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.07 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $55.07 million and $717,024.89 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00442394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.86 or 0.29902896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $916,326.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

