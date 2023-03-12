RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in RingCentral by 211.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 385,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

RNG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $129.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

