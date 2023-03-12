Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $15,766.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

