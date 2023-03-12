RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RFM opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

