Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

