Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

