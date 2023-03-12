Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

