Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 62,500 Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

