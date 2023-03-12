Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.56% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

