Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $9.66 Million Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZT. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 524,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 191,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

