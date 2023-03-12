Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.28% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBAX. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAX opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

