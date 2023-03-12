Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.36 Million in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 629,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.38% of Chenghe Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEA. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

