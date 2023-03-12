Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.49% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.