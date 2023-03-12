Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $250.61 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $250.61 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.03 or 0.00057343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00187814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00053948 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.00839828 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

