Safe (SAFE) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00058168 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $250.13 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.4423622 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

