SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $0.43 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,989,806,252,161 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.

SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.

SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.

SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

