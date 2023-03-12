SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $6.16 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $16,512.73 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00035877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00226185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,038.55 or 0.99956755 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.07535424 USD and is up 12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,437.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

