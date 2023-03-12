Saltmarble (SML) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00040810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $818.62 million and $708,197.58 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 5.98130522 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $674,147.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

