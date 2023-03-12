Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,506.60

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.38 million and $5,506.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.60 or 0.07215782 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00073916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00026859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00053158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

