Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.18 and traded as high as C$35.28. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 816,784 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.
The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
