Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.18 and traded as high as C$35.28. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 816,784 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

About Saputo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

