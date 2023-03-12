Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $442.00 and last traded at $442.00. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($574.47) to €530.00 ($563.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.55.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

