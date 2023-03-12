Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $442.00 and last traded at $442.00. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($574.47) to €530.00 ($563.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.55.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SUVPF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.