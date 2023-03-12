Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Saunders International
