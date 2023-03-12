Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 89,900.0% in February

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 89,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 900.0 days.

Savills Stock Down 3.6 %

SVLPF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 8,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Savills has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

About Savills

Savills Plc engages in the provision of corporate finance advice, investment management, and property related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Transaction Advisory; Consultancy; Property and Facilities Management; and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment comprises of commercial, residential, leisure, and agricultural agency and investment advice on purchases and sales.

