Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of SHA opened at €6.83 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.96. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

