Schroders’ (SDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,626 ($31.58).

Schroders Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.53) on Wednesday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 740.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,176.47%.

In related news, insider Deborah Waterhouse acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($24,738.94). Insiders have bought a total of 4,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,700 over the last three months. 213.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

