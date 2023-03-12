Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

