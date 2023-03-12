Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

