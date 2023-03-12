Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,147. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $51,705.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 547,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,963.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,059 shares of company stock worth $313,637 over the last ninety days. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

