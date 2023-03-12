SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

