SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

