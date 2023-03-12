SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

