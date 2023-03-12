SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.