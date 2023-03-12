Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,980 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

